New York, N.Y. – Staff Sgt. Bo Jones, an army musician with the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, and Ronald “Ron” Shindel, a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (NY South), talk about the importance of celebrating the 249th U.S. Army Birthday in the middle of Time Square on June 14, 2024. The event was hosted by the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion and featured live performances, a future soldier swearing-in ceremony, a cake cutting, and a community partner meeting.
(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Gregory Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 07:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927991
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-BD830-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110391744
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldiers Celebrate U.S. Army 249th Birthday in Times Square, by SFC Gregory Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT