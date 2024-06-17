Soldiers Celebrate U.S. Army 249th Birthday in Times Square

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New York, N.Y. – Staff Sgt. Bo Jones, an army musician with the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, and Ronald “Ron” Shindel, a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army (NY South), talk about the importance of celebrating the 249th U.S. Army Birthday in the middle of Time Square on June 14, 2024. The event was hosted by the U.S. Army New York City Recruiting Battalion and featured live performances, a future soldier swearing-in ceremony, a cake cutting, and a community partner meeting.

(U.S. Army Photo By: Sgt 1st Gregory Williams/Released)