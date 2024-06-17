U.S. Marines, Swedish 181st Armored Battalion conduct an integrated company level live-fire and maneuver range in Gotland, Sweden during BALTOPS 24 – B-Roll Package

U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct an integrated company level live-fire and maneuver range with Swedish 181st Armored Battalion, Gotland Regiment, during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 at Gotland, Sweden, June 17, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andy O. Martinez)
|06.17.2024
|06.18.2024 07:06
|B-Roll
|927988
|240617-M-MI258-2470
|DOD_110391638
|00:08:52
|GOTLANDS LäN, SE
Live-fire exercise
Kingdom of Sweden (Sweden)
Tank Destroyers
