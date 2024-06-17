Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, Swedish 181st Armored Battalion conduct an integrated company level live-fire and maneuver range in Gotland, Sweden during BALTOPS 24 – B-Roll Package

    GOTLANDS LäN, SWEDEN

    06.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Andy Martinez     

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct an integrated company level live-fire and maneuver range with Swedish 181st Armored Battalion, Gotland Regiment, during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 at Gotland, Sweden, June 17, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Andy O. Martinez)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 07:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927988
    VIRIN: 240617-M-MI258-2470
    Filename: DOD_110391638
    Length: 00:08:52
    Location: GOTLANDS LäN, SE

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, U.S. Marines, Swedish 181st Armored Battalion conduct an integrated company level live-fire and maneuver range in Gotland, Sweden during BALTOPS 24 – B-Roll Package, by Sgt Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Live-fire exercise

    Kingdom of Sweden (Sweden)

    Tank Destroyers

    NATO
    DOD
    USMC
    Marines
    HQMC
    BALTOPS24

