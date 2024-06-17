379th ECES conducts RADR Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at an undisclosed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 12, 2024. Simulating an air to ground attack onto an airfield, the 379th ECES quickly worked to cut and excavate the damage, replace foundational material and set the concrete cap in alignment with the standards required for an operating airfield. (U.S. Air Force video)