The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at an undisclosed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 12, 2024. Simulating an air to ground attack onto an airfield, the 379th ECES quickly worked to cut and excavate the damage, replace foundational material and set the concrete cap in alignment with the standards required for an operating airfield. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 07:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927987
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-GT255-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110391599
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 379th ECES conducts RADR Exercise, by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training
US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
