    379th ECES conducts RADR Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Lowe 

    United States Air Forces Central         

    The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron conducted a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise at an undisclosed within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 12, 2024. Simulating an air to ground attack onto an airfield, the 379th ECES quickly worked to cut and excavate the damage, replace foundational material and set the concrete cap in alignment with the standards required for an operating airfield. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 07:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927987
    VIRIN: 240612-F-GT255-1001
    Filename: DOD_110391599
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES conducts RADR Exercise, by SrA Alex Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

