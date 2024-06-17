The 48th Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II field training facility is dedicated to the education and training of personnel who support the fifth-generation aircraft at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 6, 2024. The infrastructure of the new facility supports 13 instructors and can host up to 65 students daily at maximum training demand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 08:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927986
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-UJ371-4124
|Filename:
|DOD_110391579
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lakenheath's F-35 Training Facility: Enhancing Skills and Readiness, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT