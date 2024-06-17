Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lakenheath's F-35 Training Facility: Enhancing Skills and Readiness

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing

    The 48th Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II field training facility is dedicated to the education and training of personnel who support the fifth-generation aircraft at RAF Lakenheath, England, June 6, 2024. The infrastructure of the new facility supports 13 instructors and can host up to 65 students daily at maximum training demand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 08:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927986
    VIRIN: 240606-F-UJ371-4124
    Filename: DOD_110391579
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lakenheath's F-35 Training Facility: Enhancing Skills and Readiness, by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-35
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    FTD
    F135

