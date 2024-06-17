Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpini Basic Climbing Course 24

    BRUNICO, ITALY

    06.14.2024

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratrooper Staff. Sgt. Kyus Collins assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about a basic climbing skills at a Palestra di Roccia Landro in Brunico, Italy, June 14, 2024. The Alpini Basic Climbing Course is a basic skills climbing course that builds the fundamental foundations of technical climbing techniques. The US Army Mountain Warfare School will supplement Alpini-led POI to meet the US Army Basic Military Mountaineering Course requirements. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 05:15
    Location: BRUNICO, IT

    Nato
    skysoldiers
    173rdAirborneBrigade
    SETAF-AF
    Stronger Together

