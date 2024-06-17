Willy Wonka Jr. Musical_behind-the-scenes look

Here is a behind-the-scenes look at all the hard work the MWR Theater Group is doing to prepare for the upcoming showings of their production of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” an all-ages musical!
The showings will be held at the Camp Zama Community Recreation Center and are scheduled for:
- Friday, June 21, at 5 p.m.
- Saturday, June 22, at 3 p.m.
- Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now at Outdoor Recreation at the CRC!
