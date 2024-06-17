Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Willy Wonka Jr. Musical_behind-the-scenes look

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.17.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is a behind-the-scenes look at all the hard work the MWR Theater Group is doing to prepare for the upcoming showings of their production of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” an all-ages musical!

    The showings will be held at the Camp Zama Community Recreation Center and are scheduled for:

    - Friday, June 21, at 5 p.m.
    - Saturday, June 22, at 3 p.m.
    - Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m.

    Tickets are on sale now at Outdoor Recreation at the CRC!

    #ArmyFamily #ArmyTeam #BeAllYouCanBe

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 02:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927973
    VIRIN: 240618-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110391323
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Willy Wonka Jr. Musical_behind-the-scenes look, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    MWR
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT