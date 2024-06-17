Zama Middle High School alum and current pro football player in Japan returns to former campus

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ryuji Vandeusen, a graduate of Zama Middle High School, now plays professional football in Japan for the Ebina Minerva. He recently visited Camp Zama to see his former campus and also took some time to drill with current Trojan players.