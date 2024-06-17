Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Zama Middle High School alum and current pro football player in Japan returns to former campus

    ZAMA, KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN

    06.17.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Ryuji Vandeusen, a graduate of Zama Middle High School, now plays professional football in Japan for the Ebina Minerva. He recently visited Camp Zama to see his former campus and also took some time to drill with current Trojan players.

