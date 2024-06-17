video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video features Security Forces Defenders from Pacific Air Forces and allied nations showcasing their physical and mental prowess to the test during the Advance Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 19-24, 2024. There were four challenges to complete and 15 competing teams from across the Pacific Air Forces and allied nations to beat. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)