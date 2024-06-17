Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advance Combat Skills Assessment

    YIGO, GUAM

    06.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing

    This video features Security Forces Defenders from Pacific Air Forces and allied nations showcasing their physical and mental prowess to the test during the Advance Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 19-24, 2024. There were four challenges to complete and 15 competing teams from across the Pacific Air Forces and allied nations to beat. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 23:05
    Location: YIGO, GU

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Combined Training
    36th Wing
    36th Security Forces Squadron

