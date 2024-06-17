Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad Tour: Air Force ROTC

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Approximately 88 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from South Anchorage, West Anchorage and Eagle River high schools visited the Alaska Air National Guard 176th Wing on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 13, 2024. During their visit, the cadets learned about the 176th Wing’s Rescue Triad and had the opportunity to see multiple aircraft and facilities where these airmen train for their search and rescue mission. The 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 18:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927945
    VIRIN: 240613-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_110390850
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, ANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad Tour: Air Force ROTC, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Alaska
    cadets
    National Guard
    Rescue Squadron
    Search and Rescue training

