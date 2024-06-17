ANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad Tour: Air Force ROTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Approximately 88 Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from South Anchorage, West Anchorage and Eagle River high schools visited the Alaska Air National Guard 176th Wing on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, June 13, 2024. During their visit, the cadets learned about the 176th Wing’s Rescue Triad and had the opportunity to see multiple aircraft and facilities where these airmen train for their search and rescue mission. The 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons make up the 176th Wing Rescue Triad and are among the busiest combat search and rescue units in the world. (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)