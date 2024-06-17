Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Bravo Hosts 96th Chapel Hike

    HONDURAS

    06.08.2024

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    The Joint Task Force-Bravo Chapel Team hosted the 96th iteration of Soto Cano Air Base's Chapel Hikes at Siguatepeque, Honduras, June 8, 2024. This effort is part of the long-standing tradition of volunteer humanitarian aid to nearby communities by service members.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: HN

    Soto Cano Air Base
    Chapel Hike

