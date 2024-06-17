Joint Task Force-Bravo Hosts 96th Chapel Hike

The Joint Task Force-Bravo Chapel Team hosted the 96th iteration of Soto Cano Air Base's Chapel Hikes at Siguatepeque, Honduras, June 8, 2024. This effort is part of the long-standing tradition of volunteer humanitarian aid to nearby communities by service members.
