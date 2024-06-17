Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Why I Serve” as told by Capt. Richard Vertrees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    06.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Don Troxell 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Richard Vertrees, an artillery battery commander and a Fort Campbell, Kentucky, native assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Division Artillery Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves in the Army at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 5, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 05:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 927935
    VIRIN: 240605-Z-LR080-1002
    Filename: DOD_110390672
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Why I Serve” as told by Capt. Richard Vertrees, by SGT Don Troxell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII Abn Corps
    VCORPS
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT