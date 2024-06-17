“Why I Serve” as told by Capt. Richard Vertrees

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Richard Vertrees, an artillery battery commander and a Fort Campbell, Kentucky, native assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Division Artillery Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves in the Army at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 5, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.