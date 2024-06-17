“Why I Serve” as told by Capt. Richard Vertrees

U.S. Army Capt. Richard Vertrees, an artillery battery commander and a Fort Campbell, Kentucky, native assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Division Artillery Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves in the Army at Camp Adazi, Latvia, June 5, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 05:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|927935
|VIRIN:
|240605-Z-LR080-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110390672
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|High-Res. Downloads:
