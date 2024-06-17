CMC, CNO Define Readiness Levels, Availability of Amphibious Warships

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti discuss the Memorandum of Understanding they both signed last week, which clearly defines the readiness levels and availability of amphibious warships. The MOU allows the Navy-Marine Corps team to share a common understanding on when amphibious ships are ready to support operations and training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Aldo Sessarego)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927934
|VIRIN:
|240614-M-AI445-6366
|Filename:
|DOD_110390642
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
