    CMC, CNO Define Readiness Levels, Availability of Amphibious Warships

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego 

    Communication Directorate             

    Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti discuss the Memorandum of Understanding they both signed last week, which clearly defines the readiness levels and availability of amphibious warships. The MOU allows the Navy-Marine Corps team to share a common understanding on when amphibious ships are ready to support operations and training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Aldo Sessarego)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927934
    VIRIN: 240614-M-AI445-6366
    Filename: DOD_110390642
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

