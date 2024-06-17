Coast Guard rescues 2 hikers, dog from Deschutes National Forrest, Oregon

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues 2 hikers and a dog after one of the hikers reportedly sustained a knee injury in Deschutes National Forrest, Oregon, June 16, 2024. The survivors were transported Redmond Municipal Airport to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Astoria)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927914
|VIRIN:
|240617-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110390413
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
