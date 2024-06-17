Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 hikers, dog from Deschutes National Forrest, Oregon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescues 2 hikers and a dog after one of the hikers reportedly sustained a knee injury in Deschutes National Forrest, Oregon, June 16, 2024. The survivors were transported Redmond Municipal Airport to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Astoria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927914
    VIRIN: 240617-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_110390413
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT