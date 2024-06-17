GRUFE Helo-Borne Sniper Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two GRUFE (Special Forces Group of the Peruvian Air Force) Special Operations Defense members and two FAP Bell 412 helicopter pilots conduct a helo-borne sniper training mission in support of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Punta Lobos Air Base, Peru, June 5, 2024, June 5, 2024. This training helps the GRUFE members improve firing their weapon systems from a moving aircraft, build coordination with their pilots and improve overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)