GRUFE Helo-Borne Sniper Training

Two GRUFE (Special Forces Group of the Peruvian Air Force) Special Operations Defense members and two FAP Bell 412 helicopter pilots conduct a helo-borne sniper training mission in support of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Punta Lobos Air Base, Peru, June 5, 2024, June 5, 2024. This training helps the GRUFE members improve firing their weapon systems from a moving aircraft, build coordination with their pilots and improve overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|06.05.2024
|06.17.2024 17:03
|Interviews
|927899
|240605-F-TT702-2001
|DOD_110390251
|00:01:01
|PUNTA LOBOS, PE
|1
|1
