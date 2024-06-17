Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRUFE Helo-Borne Sniper Training BROLL

    PUNTA LOBOS, PERU

    06.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    Two GRUFE (Special Forces Group of the Peruvian Air Force) Special Operations Defense members and two FAP Bell 412 helicopter pilots conduct a helo-borne sniper training mission in support of Resolute Sentinel 2024 at Punta Lobos Air Base, Peru, June 5, 2024, June 5, 2024. This training helps the GRUFE members improve firing their weapon systems from a moving aircraft, build coordination with their pilots and improve overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927897
    VIRIN: 240605-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_110390241
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: PUNTA LOBOS, PE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRUFE Helo-Borne Sniper Training BROLL, by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    strengthening relations
    RS24
    Resolute Sentinel 2024

