    CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II

    SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA

    06.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    More than 400 participants from eight nations participated in CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, from June 3-14, 2024. The U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise is the final part of a two-phased, annual multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Military video by: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colton Garrett)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 15:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927896
    VIRIN: 240614-F-KD333-8052
    Filename: DOD_110390240
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: SAN JOSE, CR

    This work, CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II, by SSgt Shelby Pruitt-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Costa Rica
    CG24
    LSGE 24
    CENTAM Guardian 2024
    CENTAM Guardian 24

