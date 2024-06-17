video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 400 participants from eight nations participated in CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, from June 3-14, 2024. The U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise is the final part of a two-phased, annual multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Military video by: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colton Garrett)