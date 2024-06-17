More than 400 participants from eight nations participated in CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase II at San Jose, Costa Rica, from June 3-14, 2024. The U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise is the final part of a two-phased, annual multi-national partnership-building exercise designed to build capacity and capabilities with Central American partner nations. (U.S. Military video by: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Shelby Pruitt-Johnson and U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Colton Garrett)
06.14.2024
06.17.2024
|Package
|927896
|240614-F-KD333-8052
|DOD_110390240
|00:02:06
SAN JOSE, CR
|0
|0
