Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness Series - Managing Expectations - Vid 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Kelly Collett 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    ANG DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness "Managing Expectations"
    Branch Manager for the DDRP, Lt. Col. Jeremy Jones talks about how Airmen can manage their expectations when starting their fitness routine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 14:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 927883
    VIRIN: 240405-F-HZ960-3018
    Filename: DOD_110390179
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness Series - Managing Expectations - Vid 6, by MSgt Kelly Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT