ANG DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness "Managing Expectations"
Branch Manager for the DDRP, Lt. Col. Jeremy Jones talks about how Airmen can manage their expectations when starting their fitness routine.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|927883
|VIRIN:
|240405-F-HZ960-3018
|Filename:
|DOD_110390179
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness Series - Managing Expectations - Vid 6, by MSgt Kelly Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT