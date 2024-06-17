Branch Manager for the DDRP, Lt. Col. Jeremy Jones is our in-house resident on fitness and supplements. Lt. Col. Jones is professionally competitive in body-building competitions. He has been featured on the cover of health and exercise magazines. Today he talks about his journey and how he got started in body-building.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|927880
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-HZ960-7438
|Filename:
|DOD_110390126
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DDRP PE&O Supplement and Fitness Series - How did you get started? - Vid 3, by MSgt Kelly Collett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT