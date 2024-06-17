The United States Naval Community College celebrates the graduation ceremony of Sailor, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen from the Naval Studies Certificate program on June 17, 2024. This cohort of graduates includes a group of Navy Reservists who participated as a part of a special pilot program. Congratulations Graduates!
The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. USNCC provides fully funded, world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. The institution offers accredited, recognized, transferable, and relevant associate degree programs run in partnership with top colleges and universities that align with the needs of the naval services.
For more information about the USNCC, including how to apply, visit www.usncc.edu
This work, USNCC Naval Studies Certificate Program Virtual Graduation June 2024, by CPO Stacy Atkinsricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
