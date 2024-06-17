USNCC Naval Studies Certificate Program Virtual Graduation June 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The United States Naval Community College celebrates the graduation ceremony of Sailor, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen from the Naval Studies Certificate program on June 17, 2024. This cohort of graduates includes a group of Navy Reservists who participated as a part of a special pilot program. Congratulations Graduates!



The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. USNCC provides fully funded, world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. The institution offers accredited, recognized, transferable, and relevant associate degree programs run in partnership with top colleges and universities that align with the needs of the naval services.



For more information about the USNCC, including how to apply, visit www.usncc.edu