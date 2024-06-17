Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNCC Naval Studies Certificate Program Virtual Graduation June 2024

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Stacy Atkinsricks 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    The United States Naval Community College celebrates the graduation ceremony of Sailor, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen from the Naval Studies Certificate program on June 17, 2024. This cohort of graduates includes a group of Navy Reservists who participated as a part of a special pilot program. Congratulations Graduates!

    The United States Naval Community College (USNCC) is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. USNCC provides fully funded, world-class, naval-relevant education to a globally deployed force. The institution offers accredited, recognized, transferable, and relevant associate degree programs run in partnership with top colleges and universities that align with the needs of the naval services.

    For more information about the USNCC, including how to apply, visit www.usncc.edu

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927869
    VIRIN: 240617-N-IK388-1001
    Filename: DOD_110389948
    Length: 00:22:58
    Location: US

