Col. Mizell Assumes Command of Arnold Engineering Development Complex

In a Change of Command ceremony at Arnold Air Force Base, outgoing commander Col. Gordon relinquishes command of AEDC to Col. Mizell.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|927868
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-Ex543-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110389886
|Length:
|01:00:14
|Location:
|TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
