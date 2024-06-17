Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Mizell Assumes Command of Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by David Wright 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex

    In a Change of Command ceremony at Arnold Air Force Base, outgoing commander Col. Gordon relinquishes command of AEDC to Col. Mizell.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 14:16
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TENNESSEE, US

    Change of Command ceremony
    Change of Command
    Col. Gordon
    Arnold Air Force Base
    Col. Mizell

