    Scott AFB hosts AMC-wide small-UAS summit (B-Roll)

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Baisey 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    Attendees gather to watch drone flight demonstrations during the Small Unmanned Aerial Systems summit at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 13, 2024. Demonstrators showcased drone capabilities in real time during the summit. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 12:52
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 927864
    VIRIN: 240617-F-PX896-1004
    Filename: DOD_110389788
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott AFB hosts AMC-wide small-UAS summit (B-Roll), by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Scott Air Force Base
    375th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Scott

