Attendees gather to watch drone flight demonstrations during the Small Unmanned Aerial Systems summit at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 13, 2024. Demonstrators showcased drone capabilities in real time during the summit. (U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madeline Baisey)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 12:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|927864
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-PX896-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110389788
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|High-Res. Downloads:
This work, Scott AFB hosts AMC-wide small-UAS summit (B-Roll), by SrA Madeline Baisey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
