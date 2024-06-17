Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Overview Video

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    This short video is an overview of the mission of U.S. Army Medical center of Excellence.

    Video created by Patrick Elliott, MEDCoE Directorate of Communications.

    Cleared for release by MEDCoE Public Affairs.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 13:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 927862
    VIRIN: 240617-D-WK488-3335
    Filename: DOD_110389764
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    This work, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Overview Video, by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    Fort Sam Houston
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

