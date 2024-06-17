This short video is an overview of the mission of U.S. Army Medical center of Excellence.
Video created by Patrick Elliott, MEDCoE Directorate of Communications.
Cleared for release by MEDCoE Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 13:12
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|927862
|VIRIN:
|240617-D-WK488-3335
|Filename:
|DOD_110389764
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence Overview Video, by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
