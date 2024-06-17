Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Kicks off Salute to Summer with Divison Run

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Pfc. Santiago Lepper 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers participate in a division run as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. Salute to Summer events such as the division run, Marne Tattoo, golf event, flag football and concert provide a way to extend gratitude to our Families and community for their unwavering support of our Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Santiago Lepper)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 13:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927861
    VIRIN: 240617-A-LP731-2541
    Filename: DOD_110389722
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    3ID, Fort Stewart, Rock of the Marne

