Dogface Soldiers participate in a division run as part of Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. Salute to Summer events such as the division run, Marne Tattoo, golf event, flag football and concert provide a way to extend gratitude to our Families and community for their unwavering support of our Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Santiago Lepper)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927861
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-LP731-2541
|Filename:
|DOD_110389722
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Kicks off Salute to Summer with Divison Run, by PFC Santiago Lepper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT