Salute to Summer kicks off with division run, B-roll

3rd Infantry Division Soldiers conduct a division run to kick off Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. Salute to Summer events such as the division run, Marne Tattoo, golf scramble, leadership development series, flag football and concert provide a way to extend gratitude to our Families and community, for their unwavering support of our Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)