Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute to Summer kicks off with division run, B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala 

    3rd Infantry Division

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers conduct a division run to kick off Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. Salute to Summer events such as the division run, Marne Tattoo, golf scramble, leadership development series, flag football and concert provide a way to extend gratitude to our Families and community, for their unwavering support of our Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luciano Alcala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927860
    VIRIN: 240617-A-KB025-1003
    Filename: DOD_110389715
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute to Summer kicks off with division run, B-roll, by PFC Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Salute to summer, division run, 3rd Infantry Division, Rock of the Marne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT