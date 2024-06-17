USACE Plan to Dredge Cuyahoga River Old Channel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, plans to dredge the Cuyahoga River Old Channel in order to clean up decades of contaminated materials in the federal navigation channel, Cleveland, Ohio, May 28, 2024. The district will remove 100,00o cubic yards of contaminated sediment that is toxic to aquatic organisms and will be removed to a confined disposal facility. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)