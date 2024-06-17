The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, plans to dredge the Cuyahoga River Old Channel in order to clean up decades of contaminated materials in the federal navigation channel, Cleveland, Ohio, May 28, 2024. The district will remove 100,00o cubic yards of contaminated sediment that is toxic to aquatic organisms and will be removed to a confined disposal facility. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 11:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927859
|VIRIN:
|240528-A-MC713-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110389711
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Plan to Dredge Cuyahoga River Old Channel, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
