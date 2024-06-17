Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Plan to Dredge Cuyahoga River Old Channel

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, plans to dredge the Cuyahoga River Old Channel in order to clean up decades of contaminated materials in the federal navigation channel, Cleveland, Ohio, May 28, 2024. The district will remove 100,00o cubic yards of contaminated sediment that is toxic to aquatic organisms and will be removed to a confined disposal facility. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927859
    VIRIN: 240528-A-MC713-3001
    Filename: DOD_110389711
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dredging
    Buffalo District
    Cuyahoga River
    CROC

