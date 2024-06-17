video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video illustrates what the Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training (HMTT) Program. HMTT is designed to provide Hospital Corpsmen with a robust clinical experience in coordination with existing and future training partnerships with civilian trauma centers. This course offers all E5 and below Corpsmen a training platform to prepare them for a future operational assignment. Corpsmen receive hands on training and exposure to trauma patients, similar to those encountered on the battlefield and aboard ships.



In the HMTT program, Hospital Corpsman work alongside civilian staff and military preceptors to gain hands-on experience providing care for critically injured patients. The HMTT program is managed by the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC).



For more information about HMTT and NMOTC, please go to https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Medicine-Operational-Training-Command/