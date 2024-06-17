This video illustrates what the Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training (HMTT) Program. HMTT is designed to provide Hospital Corpsmen with a robust clinical experience in coordination with existing and future training partnerships with civilian trauma centers. This course offers all E5 and below Corpsmen a training platform to prepare them for a future operational assignment. Corpsmen receive hands on training and exposure to trauma patients, similar to those encountered on the battlefield and aboard ships.
In the HMTT program, Hospital Corpsman work alongside civilian staff and military preceptors to gain hands-on experience providing care for critically injured patients. The HMTT program is managed by the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC).
For more information about HMTT and NMOTC, please go to https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Medicine-Operational-Training-Command/
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 12:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927858
|VIRIN:
|240316-N-N1526-1001
|PIN:
|240032
|Filename:
|DOD_110389699
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
