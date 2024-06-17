Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training (HMTT) Program

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Thomas Webster 

    Visual Information Directorate-NMLPDC

    This video illustrates what the Hospital Corpsman Trauma Training (HMTT) Program. HMTT is designed to provide Hospital Corpsmen with a robust clinical experience in coordination with existing and future training partnerships with civilian trauma centers. This course offers all E5 and below Corpsmen a training platform to prepare them for a future operational assignment. Corpsmen receive hands on training and exposure to trauma patients, similar to those encountered on the battlefield and aboard ships.

    In the HMTT program, Hospital Corpsman work alongside civilian staff and military preceptors to gain hands-on experience providing care for critically injured patients. The HMTT program is managed by the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC).

    For more information about HMTT and NMOTC, please go to https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Medicine-Operational-Training-Command/

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 12:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927858
    VIRIN: 240316-N-N1526-1001
    PIN: 240032
    Filename: DOD_110389699
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: US

    Corpsman
    Navy Medicine
    Readiness
    Hospital Corps
    NMOTC
    HMTT

