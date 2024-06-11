Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC Best Warrior Competition 9-Mile Ruck March Reel

    MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SGT Margarita Ferreira, from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and SSG Jesse Johnston, from U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters, completed the 9-mile ruck march as part of ASC's Best Warrior Competition on June 13 at Marseilles Training Center, IL.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927848
    VIRIN: 240613-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110389608
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition 9-Mile Ruck March Reel, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ruck March
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army Training

