SGT Margarita Ferreira, from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and SSG Jesse Johnston, from U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters, completed the 9-mile ruck march as part of ASC's Best Warrior Competition on June 13 at Marseilles Training Center, IL.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927848
|VIRIN:
|240613-A-IK992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110389608
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition 9-Mile Ruck March Reel, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
