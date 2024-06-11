Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Thanks Walter Reed Staff

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed director, U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, and Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Dennis Waycaster, extend their heartfelt thanks to the Walter Reed staff for their dedicated hard work, Jun. 17, 2024. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 09:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 927837
    VIRIN: 240617-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110389343
    Length: 00:00:58
    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

