Coast Guard assist parter agencies in rescue of two in Fripp Island

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew hoists a man from a disabled boat in Fripp Island, South Carolina, June 16, 2024. The two men were on a center console boat that became disabled in the marshes and required assistance from first responders. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 09:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927836
|VIRIN:
|240617-G-G0107-1197
|Filename:
|DOD_110389334
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FRIPP ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT