    Coast Guard assist parter agencies in rescue of two in Fripp Island

    FRIPP ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew hoists a man from a disabled boat in Fripp Island, South Carolina, June 16, 2024. The two men were on a center console boat that became disabled in the marshes and required assistance from first responders. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 09:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927836
    VIRIN: 240617-G-G0107-1197
    Filename: DOD_110389334
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FRIPP ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    South Carolina
    Coast Guard
    Fripp Island Rescue
    Fripp Island

