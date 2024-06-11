Sgt. Kimberly Ayala, a paralegal non-commissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, shares her testimony during Army Heritage Month June 7, 2024, in Boleslawiec, Poland. In May 2019, the secretary of the Army approved Army Directive 2019-20 implementing Army Heritage Month into the Army’s equal opportunity program to honor those who have served in the Army over the past 249 years. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 10:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927816
|VIRIN:
|240607-Z-LB971-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110388895
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Heritage Month Testimonial from Sgt. Kimberly Ayala, by SSG Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT