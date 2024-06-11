Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Heritage Month Testimonial from Sgt. Kimberly Ayala

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    06.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Kimberly Ayala, a paralegal non-commissioned officer with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, shares her testimony during Army Heritage Month June 7, 2024, in Boleslawiec, Poland. In May 2019, the secretary of the Army approved Army Directive 2019-20 implementing Army Heritage Month into the Army’s equal opportunity program to honor those who have served in the Army over the past 249 years. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jasmine McCarthy)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 10:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927816
    VIRIN: 240607-Z-LB971-1001
    Filename: DOD_110388895
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    This work, Army Heritage Month Testimonial from Sgt. Kimberly Ayala, by SSG Jasmine McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

