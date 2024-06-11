2024 Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSA Bahrain | AFN Bahrain InFocus Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Manama, Bahrain - On Wednesday, June 5th Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea met with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command leadership, held an all hands call, and recognized Sailors and civilians for the work they do to sustain partner security relationships in the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility. Admiral Franchetti acknowledged the ongoing innovations and regional stabilization initiatives while also answering service members questions during her first visit to Manama, Bahrain as Chief of Naval Operations. (AFN In Focus Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)