2024 Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSA Bahrain | AFN Bahrain InFocus Video

Manama, Bahrain - On Wednesday, June 5th Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea met with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command leadership, held an all hands call, and recognized Sailors and civilians for the work they do to sustain partner security relationships in the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility. Admiral Franchetti acknowledged the ongoing innovations and regional stabilization initiatives while also answering service members questions during her first visit to Manama, Bahrain as Chief of Naval Operations. (AFN In Focus Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
June 5, 2024
Posted: June 17, 2024
|Newscasts
