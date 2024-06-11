Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSA Bahrain | AFN Bahrain InFocus Video

    BAHRAIN

    06.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Manama, Bahrain - On Wednesday, June 5th Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea met with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command leadership, held an all hands call, and recognized Sailors and civilians for the work they do to sustain partner security relationships in the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility. Admiral Franchetti acknowledged the ongoing innovations and regional stabilization initiatives while also answering service members questions during her first visit to Manama, Bahrain as Chief of Naval Operations. (AFN In Focus Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 08:25
    Location: BH

    This work, 2024 Chief of Naval Operations Visits NSA Bahrain | AFN Bahrain InFocus Video, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

