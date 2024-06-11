U.S. Exercise Control Group Director U.S. Army Brigadier General Michael Ake and Deputy Commanding Officer U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Ken Borchers elaborate on Exercise Bersama Warrior that took place at the Malaysia Ministry of Defense in Kuala Lumpur from 02-13 June 2024. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces (U.S. Navy Video Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 04:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927809
|VIRIN:
|240613-N-XP917-8452
|Filename:
|DOD_110388849
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|MY
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Bersama Warrior | The Generals Take, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT