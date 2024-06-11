Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF medical personnel train for en route care in Australian Army Chinook

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.11.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy medical personnel with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, Royal Australian Navy medical personnel with the Maritime Operational Health Unit, and Australian Army medical personnel with 4th Health Battalion, rehearse en route care procedures aboard an Australian Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to C Squadron, 5th Aviation Regiment, as part of an en route care rehearsal training event during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, QLD, Australia, June 11, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 03:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927799
    VIRIN: 240611-M-QM580-2001
    Filename: DOD_110388756
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF medical personnel train for en route care in Australian Army Chinook, by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Navy
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    WADER
    I MEF Summer Series

