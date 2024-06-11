U.S. Navy medical personnel with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, Royal Australian Navy medical personnel with the Maritime Operational Health Unit, and Australian Army medical personnel with 4th Health Battalion, rehearse en route care procedures aboard an Australian Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to C Squadron, 5th Aviation Regiment, as part of an en route care rehearsal training event during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, QLD, Australia, June 11, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 03:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927799
|VIRIN:
|240611-M-QM580-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110388756
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF medical personnel train for en route care in Australian Army Chinook, by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
