Bersama Warrior 24| The Act of Planning is Everything ( No labels, No music)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927798" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army LTC Peter Gustafson, Combined Planning Group One Lead and LTC Andy Collins, Combined Planning Group Two Lead, describe the process of presenting an attack plan to a commander and adjusting according to their recommendations and critiques, at the Malaysia Ministry of Defense, June 11, 2023. This part of the exercise is essential to achieving a better outcome during the wargaming stage. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (US Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)