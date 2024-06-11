Bersama Warrior| Integration and Innovation (No Logo, No Music)

US Navy LCDR Lauren Chester, Future Deputy, and USMC 1st Lt Caleb Roberts, Amphibious Planner, elaborate on the importance of integrating the United States Military with the Malaysian Armed Forces during Bersama Warrior 24, at the Malaysia Ministry of Defense in Kuala Lumpur, June 10, 2024. The bilateral Joint staff exercise is meant to expand their knowledge about the capabilities and tactics the services would utilize for the scenario they were presented with at the beginning of the exercise, further integrating their procedures and increasing the interoperability between the two countries. Bersama Warrior is an annual joint and bilateral exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. (Video by U.S. Navy Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|06.09.2024
Date Posted: 06.17.2024
|Package
|927795
|240610-N-XP917-8306
|DOD_110388737
|00:01:48
|MY
|0
|0
