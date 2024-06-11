Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Memorial Day is a U.S. federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May to honor and remember military personnel who have died in service to their country. Originally known as Decoration Day, it began after the Civil War to commemorate Union and Confederate soldiers, and it became an official federal holiday in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 02:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927794
    VIRIN: 240523-F-JP321-4522
    Filename: DOD_110388720
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day 2024, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT