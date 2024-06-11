Memorial Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Memorial Day is a U.S. federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May to honor and remember military personnel who have died in service to their country. Originally known as Decoration Day, it began after the Civil War to commemorate Union and Confederate soldiers, and it became an official federal holiday in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)