Memorial Day is a U.S. federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May to honor and remember military personnel who have died in service to their country. Originally known as Decoration Day, it began after the Civil War to commemorate Union and Confederate soldiers, and it became an official federal holiday in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 02:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927794
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-JP321-4522
|Filename:
|DOD_110388720
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day 2024, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT