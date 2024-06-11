Video spot featuring personnel assigned to the American Forces Network to advertise the resources at the Aviano Education Center at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 02:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927791
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-JP321-8116
|Filename:
|DOD_110388704
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why Make it Complicated?, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT