    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.12.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Video spot featuring personnel assigned to the American Forces Network to advertise the resources at the Aviano Education Center at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 13, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 02:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927791
    VIRIN: 240613-F-JP321-8116
    Filename: DOD_110388704
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Make it Complicated?, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

