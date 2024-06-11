31 CES releases the Bull maintenance Team

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927789" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron built a small unit called the 'Bull Maintenance Team' to focus on larger projects around base that require skillsets from multiple civil engineering career fields to complete a variety of requirements at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2024. The team is comprised of Airmen from multiple AFSCs, who train on one another specialties allowing them to perform critical repair and construction work outside of their AFSC. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)