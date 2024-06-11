The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron built a small unit called the 'Bull Maintenance Team' to focus on larger projects around base that require skillsets from multiple civil engineering career fields to complete a variety of requirements at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2024. The team is comprised of Airmen from multiple AFSCs, who train on one another specialties allowing them to perform critical repair and construction work outside of their AFSC. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 02:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927789
|VIRIN:
|240606-F-JP321-3383
|Filename:
|DOD_110388680
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, 31 CES releases the Bull maintenance Team, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
