Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 CES releases the Bull maintenance Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron built a small unit called the 'Bull Maintenance Team' to focus on larger projects around base that require skillsets from multiple civil engineering career fields to complete a variety of requirements at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 6, 2024. The team is comprised of Airmen from multiple AFSCs, who train on one another specialties allowing them to perform critical repair and construction work outside of their AFSC. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 02:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927789
    VIRIN: 240606-F-JP321-3383
    Filename: DOD_110388680
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 CES releases the Bull maintenance Team, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HVAC, Electric, Civil Engineering, multi-capable Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT