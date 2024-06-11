AFN Tv Spotlight: The Ambassador for an Educated Aviano

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927788" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sergeant Victor Garcia, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion parachute rigger, volunteers as a student ambassador for the University of Maryland Global Campus at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2024. Through his volunteer role, he has helped his fellow soldiers start to reach their educational goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)