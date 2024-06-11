Sergeant Victor Garcia, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion parachute rigger, volunteers as a student ambassador for the University of Maryland Global Campus at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2024. Through his volunteer role, he has helped his fellow soldiers start to reach their educational goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 02:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927788
|VIRIN:
|240530-F-JP321-6425
|Filename:
|DOD_110388648
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Tv Spotlight: The Ambassador for an Educated Aviano, by SSgt Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
