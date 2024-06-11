Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Tv Spotlight: The Ambassador for an Educated Aviano

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Sergeant Victor Garcia, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion parachute rigger, volunteers as a student ambassador for the University of Maryland Global Campus at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 30, 2024. Through his volunteer role, he has helped his fellow soldiers start to reach their educational goals. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Elijah Dority)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 02:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927788
    VIRIN: 240530-F-JP321-6425
    Filename: DOD_110388648
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

