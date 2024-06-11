A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida performs aerial refueling with with fighter aircraft participating in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 in Alaska, June 14, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 02:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927786
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-IZ285-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110388624
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
