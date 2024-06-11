Army Week Highlights 2024

Video highlights of the Army Week events from June 2024. The week long events comprised of eight events, including a Soccer Tournament, the Fitness Warrior Competition, the Team Combat Focused Fitness Competition, the Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, Tug of War, 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament,
Officers versus Enlisted Softball Tournament, the Army Week Fun Run and ending with an Awards Ceremony.
U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.
(Music licensed by Storyblocks.com)
