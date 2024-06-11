Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Week Highlights 2024

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.13.2024

    Video by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Video highlights of the Army Week events from June 2024. The week long events comprised of eight events, including a Soccer Tournament, the Fitness Warrior Competition, the Team Combat Focused Fitness Competition, the Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, Tug of War, 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament,
    Officers versus Enlisted Softball Tournament, the Army Week Fun Run and ending with an Awards Ceremony.

    U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.
    (Music licensed by Storyblocks.com)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 01:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 927784
    VIRIN: 240614-A-YV383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110388582
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, Army Week Highlights 2024, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

