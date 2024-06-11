U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in a change of command ceremony Friday, June 7th on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Col Peter E. Kasarskis took command from Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, becoming Wolf #65. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin V. Currie)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 01:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927783
|VIRIN:
|240607-F-LO539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110388552
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Wing Change of Command 2024, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT