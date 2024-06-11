Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Fighter Wing Change of Command 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in a change of command ceremony Friday, June 7th on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Col Peter E. Kasarskis took command from Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, becoming Wolf #65. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin V. Currie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 01:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 927783
    VIRIN: 240607-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110388552
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing Change of Command 2024, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing
    Change of Command
    Kunsan Airbase
    Wolf 65

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT