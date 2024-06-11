Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 24: Littoral live-fire exercise Reel

    ANGELES, PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), and service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a littoral live-fire exercise for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in the Philippines, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Horror Trailer Tension Serious performed by MusicRevolution/stock/adobe.com

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 01:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927781
    VIRIN: 240616-M-PO052-2001
    Filename: DOD_110388532
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: ANGELES, PH

    This work, MASA 24: Littoral live-fire exercise Reel, by Cpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MASA, FriendsPartnersAllies, IMEFSummerSeries, Marines, 13THMEU, 3RDMAW

