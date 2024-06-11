MASA 24: Littoral live-fire exercise Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), and service members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct a littoral live-fire exercise for Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 in the Philippines, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)



