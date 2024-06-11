240614-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 14, 2024) - A spot advertising U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka's new system where new or renewed prescriptions can be ordered via a QR code. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 00:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|927779
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110388491
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Q-Anywhere at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT