    MASA 24: U.S. and Philippine service members conduct martial arts demonstration B-Roll

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Marines perform a martial arts demonstration during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 on Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. MCMAP training combines hand-to-hand and close-quarters combat techniques with warrior ethos studies and physical training. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927778
    VIRIN: 240612-M-DC769-2001
    Filename: DOD_110388476
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA 24: U.S. and Philippine service members conduct martial arts demonstration B-Roll, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MASA
    MASA 24
    MASA, FriendsPartnersAllies, IMEFSummerSeries, Marines, 13THMEU, 3RDMAW

