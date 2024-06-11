MASA 24: U.S. and Philippine service members conduct martial arts demonstration B-Roll

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Marines perform a martial arts demonstration during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 on Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. MCMAP training combines hand-to-hand and close-quarters combat techniques with warrior ethos studies and physical training. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 00:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927778
|VIRIN:
|240612-M-DC769-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110388476
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|FORT BONIFACIO, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
