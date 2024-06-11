Service members attached to commands in the Indo-Pacific region participate in a joint-service multilateral casualty evacuation patient movement exercise during Valiant Shield 2024 at Andersen Air Base, Guam. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 23:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927777
|VIRIN:
|240616-N-NV251-2005
|Filename:
|DOD_110388456
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-roll: Service members participate in casualty evacuation exercise during Valiant Shield 24, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT