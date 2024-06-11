B-roll: Service members participate in casualty evacuation exercise during Valiant Shield 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members attached to commands in the Indo-Pacific region participate in a joint-service multilateral casualty evacuation patient movement exercise during Valiant Shield 2024 at Andersen Air Base, Guam. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.