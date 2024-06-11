Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: Service members participate in casualty evacuation exercise during Valiant Shield 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    Service members attached to commands in the Indo-Pacific region participate in a joint-service multilateral casualty evacuation patient movement exercise during Valiant Shield 2024 at Andersen Air Base, Guam. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 23:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927775
    VIRIN: 240616-N-NV251-2002
    Filename: DOD_110388408
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    This work, B-roll: Service members participate in casualty evacuation exercise during Valiant Shield 24, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

