On this Pacific Update: U.S. Army pacific and unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing company, Platform Aerospace, conducted UAV flight and operations testing, at Andersen Air Base, Guam, during exercise Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 21:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|927769
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110388353
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: U.S. Army and Platform Aerospace Launch UAV during Valiant Shield 24, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
