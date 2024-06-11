Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: U.S. Army and Platform Aerospace Launch UAV during Valiant Shield 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Update: U.S. Army pacific and unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing company, Platform Aerospace, conducted UAV flight and operations testing, at Andersen Air Base, Guam, during exercise Valiant Shield 2024. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 21:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 927769
    VIRIN: 240614-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110388353
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    This work, Pacific Update: U.S. Army and Platform Aerospace Launch UAV during Valiant Shield 24, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAV
    ValiantShield
    PACUP
    ValiantShield24

