U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, patrol through the jungle, alongside Combat Training Center Australian Army instructors at the Combat Training Centre, Tully, Queensland, Australia, June 14, 2024. The Marines of Fox Co. participate in Tully Combat Training Centre’s Regional Warfighter Exercise in order to increase lethality in a jungle environment, further develop interoperability with the Australian Defence Force, and increase readiness for various operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 21:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927738
|VIRIN:
|240614-M-IP954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110387571
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|TULLY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), rehearse contact drills in the jungle, by Cpl Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
